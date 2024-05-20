The 202nd Army Band Performs at Memorial Day 2024

The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard preforms at the Memorial Day ceremony at Boone National Guard center, May 27, 2024. The 202nd Army Band performed various songs at the ceremony including the National Anthem, Amazing Grace, and the Army and Air Force songs.

Date Taken: 05.27.2024
Location: FRANKFORT, KY, US