Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL [Image 10 of 11]

    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

    GUAM

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets stand in formation prior to visiting the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 05:56
    Photo ID: 8432504
    VIRIN: 240427-N-EQ708-1020
    Resolution: 4725x3375
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL [Image 11 of 11], by SR Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL
    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT