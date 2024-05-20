Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets stand in formation prior to visiting the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 Location: GU