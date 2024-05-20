SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Melkevion Cooley, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), instructs Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets on how to use a fire hose during a scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.27.2024 05:56 Photo ID: 8432499 VIRIN: 240427-N-EQ708-1434 Resolution: 4093x4093 Size: 1.89 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL [Image 11 of 11], by SR Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.