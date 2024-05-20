Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL [Image 7 of 11]

    Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

    GUAM

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Chief Warrant Officer Rigoberto Lopez Jr. and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Melkevion Cooley, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), instruct Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets on how to use a fire hose during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 05:56
    Photo ID: 8432501
    VIRIN: 240427-N-OJ012-1186
    Resolution: 5429x3619
    Size: 872.93 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL [Image 11 of 11], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

