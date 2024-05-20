Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Chief Warrant Officer Rigoberto Lopez Jr. and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Melkevion Cooley, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), instruct Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets on how to use a fire hose during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

