Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets practice cardiopulmonary resuscitation techniques on training dummies during a visit to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 05:56
|Photo ID:
|8432503
|VIRIN:
|240427-N-OJ012-1390
|Resolution:
|3200x4480
|Size:
|882.81 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
