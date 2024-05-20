Saipan Sea Cadets Tour ESL

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands (April 27, 2024) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Melkevion Cooley, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), instructs Western Pacific Maritime Academy Sea Cadets on how to use a fire hose during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, April 27. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

