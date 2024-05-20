USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

240526-N-AT887-1016 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jan Flores Ortiz, left, from Puerto Rico, and Seaman Johnathan Collins, from Manchester, New Hampshire, man the helm while standing watch in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

