USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house

240526-N-AT887-1006 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Melissa JonMoore, right, from Baytown, Texas, Lt. Colby Campbell, center, from Dover, Pennsylvania, and Lt. Jacob Boldes, from Yokosuka, Japan, scan the sea for surface activity in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|05.26.2024
|05.26.2024 03:22
|8431232
|240526-N-AT887-1006
|6027x4022
|1 MB
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|2
|0
