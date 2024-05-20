240526-N-AT887-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2024) Operations Specialist Seaman Kevin Ramos Gonzalez, from Phoenix, maintains internal communications in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 03:22 Photo ID: 8431234 VIRIN: 240526-N-AT887-1031 Resolution: 6960x4645 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.