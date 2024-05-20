240526-N-AT887-1020 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Melissa JonMoore, from Baytown, Texas, scans the sea for surface activity in the pilot house aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 26. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 03:22
|Photo ID:
|8431235
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-AT887-1020
|Resolution:
|6027x4022
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors stand watch in the pilot house [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
