    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach [Image 4 of 4]

    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach

    WANTAGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell 

    106th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Torre (left) and Technical Sgt. Curt Abdool (right) assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron at the 106th Rescue Wing looking over the HC-130J Combat King II ramp at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Wantagh, N.Y., May 25, 2024. The HC-130J Combat King II along with two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters demonstrated a mid-air refueling mission profile as part of the air show. (U.S. Air Force National Guard Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell / Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Cheran Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

