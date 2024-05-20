U.S. Air Force National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Torre (left) and Technical Sgt. Curt Abdool (right) assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron at the 106th Rescue Wing looking over the HC-130J Combat King II ramp at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Wantagh, N.Y., May 25, 2024. The HC-130J Combat King II along with two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters demonstrated a mid-air refueling mission profile as part of the air show. (U.S. Air Force National Guard Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 17:30 Photo ID: 8430855 VIRIN: 240525-Z-YA113-1242 Resolution: 3520x1980 Size: 2.54 MB Location: WANTAGH, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Cheran Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.