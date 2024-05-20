New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 101st Rescue Squadron and an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron at the 106th Rescue Wing, demonstrates mid-air refueling at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Wantagh, N.Y., May 25, 2024. This year is the 20th Anniversary of the Bethpage Air Show. (U.S. Air Force National Guard Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell / Released)

