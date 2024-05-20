New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach

U.S. Air Force National Guard Maj Patrick Harding, a HC-130J Combat King II pilot assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron the 106th Rescue Wing, fly over Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Wantagh, N.Y., May 25, 2024. The HC-130J Combat King II along with two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters demonstrated a mid-air refueling mission profile as part of the air show. (U.S. Air Force National Guard Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell / Released)

