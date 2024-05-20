Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach [Image 1 of 4]

    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach

    WANTAGH, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell 

    106th Rescue Wing

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter and an HC-130J Combat King II search and rescue aircraft assigned to the 102nd Rescue Squadron at the 106th Rescue Wing, demonstrates mid-air refueling at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, Wantagh, N.Y., May 25, 2024. This year is the 20th Anniversary of the Bethpage Air Show. (U.S. Air Force National Guard Photo by Capt. Cheran Campbell / Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8430852
    VIRIN: 240525-Z-YA113-1160
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: WANTAGH, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Cheran Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach
    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach
    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach
    New York 106th Rescue Wing participates in 2024 Bethpage air show at Jones Beach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    106th Rescue Wing
    106RQW
    102nd Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT