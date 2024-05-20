Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

The US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton community, along with school children and Bay Ridge residents, observed the Parade of Naval Ships during the Garrison's annual Salute to Ships on May 22. This event officially commenced Fleet Week in New York City. The ships paraded under the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, with a cannon salute by the Veteran Corps of Artillery State of New York at Fort Hamilton. Known as FWNY 2024, the event offers the American public opportunities to engage with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and to view the modern capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

