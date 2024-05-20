Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Scarlett London Diviney sings the National Anthem at US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton annual Salute to Ships event on May 22, officially marking the start of Fleet Week in New York City. The parade of ships sailed under the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, accompanied by a cannon salute from members of the Veteran Corp of Artillery State of NY at Fort Hamilton. This event, known as FWNY 2024, which allows the American public to interact with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen while witnessing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    US Army
    US Navy
    Parade of Ships
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Salute to Ships 2024
    Fleet Week NYC 2024

