Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

Scarlett London Diviney sings the National Anthem at US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton annual Salute to Ships event on May 22, officially marking the start of Fleet Week in New York City. The parade of ships sailed under the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, accompanied by a cannon salute from members of the Veteran Corp of Artillery State of NY at Fort Hamilton. This event, known as FWNY 2024, which allows the American public to interact with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen while witnessing the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US