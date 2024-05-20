Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    A US Coast Guard ship sails past US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton during the Garrison's annual Salute to Ships on May 22, marking the start of Fleet Week in New York City. The procession of ships moved under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, accompanied by a cannon salute from the Veteran Corps of Artillery State of New York at Fort Hamilton. The FWNY 2024 event allows the American public to interact with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, and to witness the advanced capabilities of today's naval services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    VIRIN: 240522-A-LO645-6857
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    US Army
    US Navy
    Parade of Ships
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Salute to Ships 2024
    Fleet Week NYC 2024

