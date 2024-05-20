Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

A US Coast Guard ship sails past US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton during the Garrison's annual Salute to Ships on May 22, marking the start of Fleet Week in New York City. The procession of ships moved under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, accompanied by a cannon salute from the Veteran Corps of Artillery State of New York at Fort Hamilton. The FWNY 2024 event allows the American public to interact with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, and to witness the advanced capabilities of today's naval services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

