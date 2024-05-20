Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

The Veterans Corp of Artillery State of New York (VCANY) performed a cannon salute for a passing Navy ship at the US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's annual Salute to Ships event on May 22, signifying the commencement of Fleet Week in New York City. As the parade of ships passes beneath the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, they are honored with a cannon salute by the VCANY at Fort Hamilton. The event, FWNY 2024, provided an opportunity for the American public to engage with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and observe the modern capabilities of today's maritime services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

