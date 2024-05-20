Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024 [Image 4 of 6]

    Fort Hamilton Salute to Ships 2024

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The USS Bataan (LHD-5), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship of the United States Navy named for the World War II Battle of Bataan, returned a cannon salute to the US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton during the garrison's annual Salute to Ships on May 22. This event officially commenced Fleet Week in New York City. The ship procession passed under the Verrazano Narrows Bridge, with a cannon salute from the Veteran Corps of Artillery State of New York at Fort Hamilton. Known as FWNY 2024, the event offers the American public opportunities to engage with Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen and to observe the modern capabilities of maritime services. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman - Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    US Army
    US Navy
    Parade of Ships
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Salute to Ships 2024
    Fleet Week NYC 2024

