SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial

U.S. Special Operations Command held a Memorial Day observance ceremony with Tampa community leaders at the Special Operations Memorial on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, chief of staff of U.S. SOCOM, laid a wreath to honor the 848 fallen team members on the memorial wall, including 15 members the Special Operations Forces community lost this past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

