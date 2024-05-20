SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial

Troy Daland, president of the Special Operations Memorial Foundation, reads the names of the 15 U.S. Special Operations Command service members who lost their lives this past year during U.S. SOCOM’s Memorial Day observance ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony honored the 848 fallen service members and includes 15 members the Special Operations Forces community lost this past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

