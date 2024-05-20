Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial [Image 3 of 12]

    SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial

    MACDILL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Troy Daland, president of the Special Operations Memorial Foundation, reads the names of the 15 U.S. Special Operations Command service members who lost their lives this past year during U.S. SOCOM’s Memorial Day observance ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony honored the 848 fallen service members and includes 15 members the Special Operations Forces community lost this past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    This work, SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    remembrance
    honor
    gold star families
    SOF
    sacrifice

