    SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial [Image 12 of 12]

    SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial

    MACDILL, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Special Operations Command held a Memorial Day observance ceremony with Tampa community leaders at the Special Operations Memorial on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. During the ceremony, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, chief of staff of U.S. SOCOM, laid a wreath to honor the 848 fallen team members on the memorial wall, including 15 members the Special Operations Forces community lost this past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 07:58
    Photo ID: 8428997
    VIRIN: 240523-F-SI788-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: MACDILL, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Marleah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    remembrance
    honor
    gold star families
    SOF
    sacrifice

