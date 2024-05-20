SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial

U.S. Special Operations Command Chief of Staff Rear Adm. Jamie Sands lays a wreath at the Special Operations Memorial during a Memorial Day observance ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony honored the 848 fallen service members and includes 15 members the Special Operations Forces community lost this past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)
