SOCOM honors fallen with Memorial Day observance ceremony at SOF Memorial

Chasity Sullivan, singer, performs the "National Anthem" during U.S. SOCOM’s Memorial Day observance ceremony on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 23, 2024. The wreath-laying ceremony honored the 848 fallen service members and includes 15 members the Special Operations Forces community lost this past year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Miller)

