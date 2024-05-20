Soldiers from the 42nd Military Police Brigade give eighth-graders from Spanaway Middle School a hands-on experience with military police equipment during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, May 16, 2024. The purpose of the visit was to show the students who are taking the Career Technical Education class potential future military careers in the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) fields. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:59 Photo ID: 8428208 VIRIN: 240516-A-IX751-1007 Resolution: 3120x2080 Size: 3.42 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STEAM Students Visit JBLM [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.