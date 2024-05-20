STEAM Students visit JBLM

Warrant officer Ryan Dean, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, shows an eighth-grade student from Spanaway Middle School the flight control system of a Blackhawk helicopter during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, 2024. Students taking the Career Technical Education class learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, (STEAM), careers in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

