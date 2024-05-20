Warrant officer Ryan Dean, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, shows an eighth-grade student from Spanaway Middle School the flight control system of a Blackhawk helicopter during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, 2024. Students taking the Career Technical Education class learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, (STEAM), careers in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 18:59
|Photo ID:
|8428200
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-IX751-1012
|Resolution:
|3120x2080
|Size:
|986.76 KB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STEAM Students Visit JBLM [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Middle School Students Visit JBLM To Learn About STEAM Careers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT