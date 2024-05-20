Middle School Students Visit JBLM To Learn About STEAM Careers

Photo By Sgt. Keaton Habeck | Chief Warrant Officer Erik Irps, an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot assigned to 16th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Keaton Habeck | Chief Warrant Officer Erik Irps, an AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, shows Joaquin Jones, an eighth-grader from Spanaway Middle School, the inside of the cockpit of the Apache helicopter during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, May 16, 2024. Students taking the Career Technical Education class learn about how they can apply their science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), knowledge to a potential career in the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The Army offers many careers and avenues for kids interested in the science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, or STEAM, fields of study. A group of eighth-graders from Spanaway Middle School visit Soldiers who work in STEAM-related jobs on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington on May 16, 2024.



The main purpose of the visit is to expose the students to potential careers in the STEAM fields as well as see the application of their studies being put into action.



“A lot of what we teach them in the classroom like math, science and writing stays here,” said Kelly Evans, an educator who teaches the Career Technical Skills class at Spanaway Middle School. “We wanted to show the kids that what they’re learning in school has an actual application and can lead to a successful career after they graduate.”



The students got to see a variety of military police displays, vehicles and a military working dog demonstration from Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Military Police Brigade.



“I really like working with the community and seeing the different reactions people have to what we do on a daily basis,” said Sgt. Sierra Haney, a 31K, military dog handler, assigned to 42nd Military Police Brigade. “It’s also great to show them all the benefits the military offers. If they have an interest in working with animals, it’s great to show them what we do and the places we get to go.”



If Army law enforcement didn’t pique the student’s interest, they also got the opportunity to experience being in the cockpits of a UH-60 Blackhawk and an AH-64 Apache helicopters from Soldiers with the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade.



“First off, we’re a lot cooler than the MP’s,” said 1st Lt. Jovany Menjivar, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. “I’m just kidding, but I really hope the kids got to see that there are many opportunities for a stable and fulfilling career in the Army while also knowing they’re protecting and serving their country.”



Students seeing STEAM being used in the military not only demonstrates the application of their education, but they also see a way to travel outside of their hometown.



“Some of my students think that they don’t have a way to ever leave Spanaway,” Evans said. “But when they hear the Soldier’s experiences and all the places they’ve gotten to see, it gives them hope.”



This was the first time in 13 years that Spanaway Middle School saw the Soldiers who work on JBLM and have plans to visit more in the future.



“I’d like this to be an annual tradition,” said Evans. “We can’t wait to see other STEAM-related careers in the Army.”