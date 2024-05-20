STEAM Students visit JBLM

AH-64 Apache Soldiers from 16th Combat Aviation Brigade show a group of eighth-graders from Spanaway Middle School an Apache helicopter during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, May 16, 2024. The students taking the Career Technical Education class got to learn about potential future military careers in the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, (STEAM), field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

