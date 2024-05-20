Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STEAM Students Visit JBLM [Image 8 of 12]

    STEAM Students Visit JBLM

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    1st Lt. Jacob Neiling, a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, explains Army flight school to a group of eighth-graders from Spanaway Middle School during a visit to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, May 16, 2024. The students taking the Career Technical Education class got to learn about potential future military careers in the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, (STEAM), field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8428198
    VIRIN: 240516-A-IX751-1010
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 886.71 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Middle School Students Visit JBLM To Learn About STEAM Careers

    JBLM
    42nd Military Police Brigade
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Spanaway Middle School

