First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March

U.S. Army Soldiers participating in the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition, step off for a ruck at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 21, 2024. The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

