First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March

U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Hautala (left) and Capt. Esteban Ramirez (middle), assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade, recieve instructions on the M4 station during the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 21, 2024. The station tasks individual candidates with performing a functions check under a stringent time limit to demonstrate proficiency in weapons handling similar to a field enviornment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

