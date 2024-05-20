U.S. Army Capt. Daniel Maricle (left) and Staff Sgt. Christopher Herod (right), assigned to 189th Infantry Brigade, engage in a memory challenge during the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 21, 2024. The unique challenge tested the candidates ability to recall information with only a short period of time for memorization, demonstrating attention to detail and mental acuity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 23:46 Photo ID: 8422201 VIRIN: 240522-A-AM449-5998 Resolution: 6367x4245 Size: 2.12 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.