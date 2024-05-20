Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March [Image 7 of 9]

    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Katz (left) and Capt. Patrick Thomas (right), assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade, triumphantly cross the finish line ending the timed ruck at the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 21, 2024. They are finally able to rest after rucking over twenty-five miles for the last two days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8422211
    VIRIN: 240522-A-AM449-7727
    Resolution: 4356x2904
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Army National Guard
    1ADWBestOCT
    Best OC/T Competition

