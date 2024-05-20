U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Katz (left) and Capt. Patrick Thomas (right), assigned to 181st Infantry Brigade, triumphantly cross the finish line ending the timed ruck at the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 21, 2024. They are finally able to rest after rucking over twenty-five miles for the last two days. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 23:46 Photo ID: 8422211 VIRIN: 240522-A-AM449-7727 Resolution: 4356x2904 Size: 5.28 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.