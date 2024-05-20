Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March [Image 4 of 9]

    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Quarm (left) and Capt. Aron Sweder (right), sprint to finish the timed ruck for the annual Gen. Omar N. Bradley Best Observer Coach Trainer (OC/T) competition, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 21, 2024. The Best OC/T competition identifies Officers, Warrant Officers, & Noncommissioned Officers (NCO) who excel in their OC/T roles and overall military prowess including physical readiness, marksmanship, professional appearance, and a wide range of tactical and technical skills, culminating in the selection of top performers to advance to the First Army Best OC/T Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elizabeth MacPherson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 23:46
    Photo ID: 8422207
    VIRIN: 240521-A-AM449-6211
    Resolution: 6608x3717
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Elizabeth MacPherson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March
    First Army Division West Best OCT Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Army National Guard
    1ADWBestOCT
    Best OC/T Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT