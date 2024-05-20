A group of U.S. Army and Navy officers receive a briefing on the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone event on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 15, 2024. The capstone is used to familiarize medical graduates with field tactics using their medical knowledge before fully transitioning into their respective medical roles. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:17 Photo ID: 8422010 VIRIN: 240515-A-BK800-6583 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.28 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.