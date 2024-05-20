U.S. Army officers assigned to Madigan Emergency Medicine Residency Program transport a casualty during the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 16, 2024. The transportation of casualties tests residents’ ability to conduct a 9-Line Medical Evacuation Request and properly re-assess the casualty’s wounds during movement. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 21:15 Photo ID: 8422014 VIRIN: 240516-A-BK800-2746 Resolution: 5879x4480 Size: 1.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: LACEY, WA, US Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.