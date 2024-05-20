U.S. Navy Sailors assist in a surgical procedure during the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 16, 2024. The surgical aspect of the Graduate Medical Education Capstone gives residents the opportunity to work with other specialties and services during a simulated field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Rayonne Bissant