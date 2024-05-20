Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise

U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Glaser, assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, guides residents on how to conduct a surgical operation on a cadaver during the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 16, 2024. Surgical operations for medical officers play a crucial role during field scenarios and give surgical and non-surgical residents an idea of what surgery in the field looks like. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

