U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Glaser, assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, guides residents on how to conduct a surgical operation on a cadaver during the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 16, 2024. Surgical operations for medical officers play a crucial role during field scenarios and give surgical and non-surgical residents an idea of what surgery in the field looks like. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8422025
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-BK800-5966
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT