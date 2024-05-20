Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise [Image 6 of 9]

    Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Maj. Jacob Glaser, assigned to Madigan Army Medical Center, guides residents on how to conduct a surgical operation on a cadaver during the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 16, 2024. Surgical operations for medical officers play a crucial role during field scenarios and give surgical and non-surgical residents an idea of what surgery in the field looks like. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

    TCCC
    Medical Training
    ICORPS
    1SFG-A
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MHS-JBLM

