Madigan Army Medical Center hosts 2024 GME Capstone Exercise

A U.S. Army officer assigned to Madigan Emergency Medicine Residency Program assesses a casualty during the annual Madigan Graduate Medical Education Capstone on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., May 16, 2024. Assessing a casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care allows residents to showcase their ability to adapt techniques learned in the hospital to a field environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rayonne Bissant)

Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US