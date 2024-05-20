A C-5M Super Galaxy peforms an aerial demostration as members of the United States Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights fly greet guests during the 2024 First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The Golden Knights were one of 18 performers at the First State Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

