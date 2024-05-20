U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, pilots the F-35A Lightning II during the 2024 First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The First State Airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public, which featured 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8421490
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-CJ792-2051
|Resolution:
|4140x2957
|Size:
|618.76 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt J.D. Strong II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT