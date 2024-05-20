Members of the United States Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights fly in formation alongside of Rob Holland, aerial demostration pilot, in his MXS-RH during 2024 First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The Golden Knights were one of 18 performers at the First State Airshow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024