U.S. Air Force Capt. Melanie "MACH" Kluesner, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, pilots the F-35A Lightning II during the 2024 First State Airshow at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 17, 2024. The First State Airshow was a free, two-day event, open to the public, which featured 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.21.2024 Location: US by TSgt J.D. Strong II