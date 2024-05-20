2024 First State Airshow

A member of the United States Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights fly the United States Flag during a demonstration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2024. The First State Airshow was a free, two-day event open to the public that featured 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
