    2024 First State Airshow [Image 8 of 17]

    2024 First State Airshow

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    A member of the United States Army Parachute Team, The Golden Knights fly the United States Flag during a demonstration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 19, 2024. The First State Airshow was a free, two-day event open to the public that featured 23 static displays and 18 aerial performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8421495
    VIRIN: 240519-F-DA916-2033
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 First State Airshow [Image 17 of 17], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

