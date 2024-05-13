27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Sgt. Alexander Kelsall (right), assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, and Pfc. Elijah Campbell (left), with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, don their protective chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) uniforms during Day 3 of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 19, 2024. After properly putting on their protective suits and masks, competitors had to run to different objectives, memorize various items in a simulated chemical environment, rescue a casualty, and then answer questions, all while aiming for the fastest time.

