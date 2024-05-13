27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

Sgt. Alexander Kelsall, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, uses a barrier for cover as they engage targets after running 300 meters on the stress shoot lane during Day 3 of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 19, 2024. During a stress shoot, soldiers perform movements and exercises to elevate their heart rate while shooting, simulating the stressful conditions of combat. This training is designed to test their ability to maintain accuracy and composure under physical and mental pressure, ensuring they are prepared for real-life combat situations.

