    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Alexander Kelsall (left), assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, and Pfc. Elijah Campbell (right), with the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, carry a simulated casualty on a litter over 300 meters while in their protective chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) uniforms during Day 3 of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 19, 2024. After properly putting on their protective suits and masks, competitors had to run to different objectives, memorize various items in a simulated chemical environment, rescue a casualty, and then answer questions, all while aiming for the fastest time.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8416131
    VIRIN: 240519-A-GB599-6835
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: VA, US
    This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    CBRN
    27th PAD
    Best ComCam
    Gas mask training

