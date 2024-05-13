Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Travis Fontane 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pfc. Elijah Campbell, from the 27th Public Affairs Detachment, 10th Mountain Division, uses a barrier for cover as they engage targets after running 300 meters on the stress shoot lane during Day 3 of the Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, on May 19, 2024. During a stress shoot, soldiers perform movements and exercises to elevate their heart rate while shooting, simulating the stressful conditions of combat. This training is designed to test their ability to maintain accuracy and composure under physical and mental pressure, ensuring they are prepared for real-life combat situations.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 19:49
    Photo ID: 8416124
    VIRIN: 240519-A-GB599-2948
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.92 MB
    Location: VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27th PAD at Best COMCAM 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Travis Fontane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

