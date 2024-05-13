U.S. Marines assigned to Maritime Reconnaissance Platoon, Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, listen to Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Corps Assault Boat Battalion discuss small boat tactics during a maritime domain awareness exchange as part of Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum at San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8415089 VIRIN: 240518-M-HB658-1076 Resolution: 5211x3474 Size: 2.49 MB Location: SAN VICENTE, PH Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.