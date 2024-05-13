ACDC: US, Philippine Marines Conduct Maritime Reconnaissance Mission Planning

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 ride in a U.S. Navy rigid-inflatable boat from San Vicente, Palawan, Philippines, to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Archipelagic Costal Defense Continuum May 18, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

